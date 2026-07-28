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July 28
Because the heat index is 107F, it seems like a good day to stay inside with a bird on your head.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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bird
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yoga
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card
Dorothy
ace
You’re a very wise woman!
July 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
if i had a bird i'd do just that...
July 28th, 2026
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