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July 30
My York Peppermint Pattie has a face...how weirdly odd...and, yes, I stopped eating and put it in a clear baggie to save until the end of time.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4576
photos
154
followers
208
following
44% complete
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
29th July 2026 9:51am
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face
,
weird
,
candy
,
bahahaha
Agnes
ace
Funny
July 30th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
What fun! You should tag this for the mundane-faces challenge.
July 30th, 2026
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