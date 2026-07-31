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July 31 by linnypinny
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July 31

Six years ago, I was deleting files and emails while waiting on my team leader to pick up my work computer. At times, it seems like yesterday...other times, a million years ago!
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It took me five years to learn how to be retired. This is a lovely card.
July 31st, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
I have 9 more months
July 31st, 2026  
Beverley ace
time flies... a beautiful card
July 31st, 2026  
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