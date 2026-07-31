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162 / 365
July 31
Six years ago, I was deleting files and emails while waiting on my team leader to pick up my work computer. At times, it seems like yesterday...other times, a million years ago!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4577
photos
154
followers
208
following
44% complete
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
31st July 2026 7:15am
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card
,
retirement
Lou Ann
ace
It took me five years to learn how to be retired. This is a lovely card.
July 31st, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
I have 9 more months
July 31st, 2026
Beverley
ace
time flies... a beautiful card
July 31st, 2026
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