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163 / 365
Aug 1
Cleaning out and organizing craft items - taking much longer than expected! Have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Capture 2026
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
1st August 2026 10:09am
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abstractaug2026
katy
ace
Knowing how much you love to craft I’m sure this is a monumental chore for you. I like it in black-and-white.
August 1st, 2026
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