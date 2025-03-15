Previous
IMG_9497 by linofde
43 / 365

IMG_9497

Inspired by a challengé in the woods to make a stick person and take them on your walk.
Growing old is compulsory , growing up is optional 😉
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Linofde

@linofde
