Previous
Next
Met Sammi Bear today!! What a beauty! by linzij
9 / 365

Met Sammi Bear today!! What a beauty!

Beautiful bear dog!! Nicest temperament ever… softest ears.. massive cuddles and kisses 😘
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Linzi Jane

@linzij
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise