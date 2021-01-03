Previous
Penguins Rock by lisab514
Penguins Rock

My grandson made this Lego penguin for me because he knows I love penguins. What a sweet little boy
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
