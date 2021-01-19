Sign up
It's Tuesday, Must Be Time to Dance
Not the most artistic shot but is it representational of what my Tuesdays are like. My husband and I take ballroom dance lessons. We have for years. Here are my feet getting ready for our lesson today.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Taken
19th January 2021 1:02pm
dance shoes
