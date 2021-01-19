Previous
It's Tuesday, Must Be Time to Dance by lisab514
It's Tuesday, Must Be Time to Dance

Not the most artistic shot but is it representational of what my Tuesdays are like. My husband and I take ballroom dance lessons. We have for years. Here are my feet getting ready for our lesson today.
