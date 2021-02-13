Sign up
Are You Crazy
This little robin was spotted by our pond yesterday. It was -5 degrees. What in the world was he doing back in the midwest so early. He and his friends must be crazy!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th February 2021 4:10pm
Tags
robin
