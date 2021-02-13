Previous
Are You Crazy by lisab514
42 / 365

Are You Crazy

This little robin was spotted by our pond yesterday. It was -5 degrees. What in the world was he doing back in the midwest so early. He and his friends must be crazy!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
