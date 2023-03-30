Sign up
39 / 365
My favorite guy doing our favorite thing
This photo is just a day filler and not at all noteworthy except it makes me smile. One of our favorite things to do on trips is grab a coffee and a sweet and people watch. Greg is happy doing just that
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
365
NIKON D3400
7th September 2022 4:54am
Tags
coffee
,
favorite
,
break
,
thing
