Previous
Next
My favorite guy doing our favorite thing by lisab514
39 / 365

My favorite guy doing our favorite thing

This photo is just a day filler and not at all noteworthy except it makes me smile. One of our favorite things to do on trips is grab a coffee and a sweet and people watch. Greg is happy doing just that
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise