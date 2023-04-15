Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
Little Poser
I spent about 20 minutes watching and shooting this little guy when all of a sudden he jumped up on this yard ornament. Turns out he is a poser. He is beautiful. He has convinced me that I need a stronger zoom lens.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
49
photos
14
followers
28
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th April 2023 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
squirrel
Christine Sztukowski
So awesome
April 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close