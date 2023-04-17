Previous
frozen magnolia 1 by lisab514
frozen magnolia 1

Last night's snow was not happily received by my beautiful magnolias. Ugh, every year, they bloom and the cold and snow smacks their little blooms to bits. Poor things
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Such a shame but shows it beauty for a short time.
April 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
April 17th, 2023  
