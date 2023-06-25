Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
Resilience
We are in the midst of a serious drought all over the midwest. This little dandelion obviously didn't get the memo. He's going strong. Seriously though, pray for rain, we sooooo need it. This is normally a full grass lawn.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
2
0
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
100
photos
17
followers
32
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th June 2023 9:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dandelion
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear but the dandelion certainly looks healthy.
June 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute little dandelion. Lovely capture.
June 26th, 2023
