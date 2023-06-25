Previous
Resilience by lisab514
Resilience

We are in the midst of a serious drought all over the midwest. This little dandelion obviously didn't get the memo. He's going strong. Seriously though, pray for rain, we sooooo need it. This is normally a full grass lawn.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear but the dandelion certainly looks healthy.
June 26th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute little dandelion. Lovely capture.
June 26th, 2023  
