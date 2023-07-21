Sign up
humming bird
Well, I'm getting closer to getting a good humming bird shot. This was taken at Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Wi. Hopefully the next time will be the perfect shot. LOL!!!
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
1
365
NIKON D3400
21st July 2023 11:21am
View Info
View All
Public
View
bird
,
humming
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 29th, 2023
