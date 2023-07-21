Previous
humming bird by lisab514
119 / 365

humming bird

Well, I'm getting closer to getting a good humming bird shot. This was taken at Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Wi. Hopefully the next time will be the perfect shot. LOL!!!
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 29th, 2023  
