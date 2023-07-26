Previous
Dahlia by lisab514
Dahlia

I love Dahlias. This is a beautiful maroon colored one with just a hint of dew on it still.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Monica
Beautiful colour!
July 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
July 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
July 29th, 2023  
