Previous
138 / 365
Getting Ready for Fall
Well the mums from the grand kids' school fund raiser have arrived so I better get busy decorating for fall. Hopefully by the end of the weekend the front porch will be bursting with fall decor and colors. LOL
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
0
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
138
photos
20
followers
35
following
37% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th September 2023 2:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fall decorating
