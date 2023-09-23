Previous
Birds Nest by lisab514
148 / 365

Birds Nest

I saw this in a tree at the Rotary Gardens. I thought it was lovely and I think the shot came out nice too.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
Larry Steager ace
Very well captured.
September 23rd, 2023  
