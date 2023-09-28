Previous
A Train Bound for Nowhere by lisab514
A Train Bound for Nowhere

Our Nature Center does have train tracks going thru one of the trails. I thought that was interesting and the red engine was very striking
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Lisa Brown

Susan Wakely ace
2214 looks a heavy duty train.
September 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great title for this beautiful photo
September 28th, 2023  
