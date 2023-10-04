Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
Sweet Snacking
Chocolate chip cookies and people puppy chow. My 2 contributions to this weekend's camping trip. Do we really need anything else?
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Lisa Brown
Tags
snacks
,
cookies
Monica
They look fantastic. I had never heard about people puppy clow, but I looked it up in google and it sounds amazing!
October 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Tasty treats. People puppy chow is new to me also but googled it. A real sweet treat.
October 4th, 2023
