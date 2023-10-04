Previous
Sweet Snacking by lisab514
161 / 365

Sweet Snacking

Chocolate chip cookies and people puppy chow. My 2 contributions to this weekend's camping trip. Do we really need anything else?
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
They look fantastic. I had never heard about people puppy clow, but I looked it up in google and it sounds amazing!
October 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Tasty treats. People puppy chow is new to me also but googled it. A real sweet treat.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise