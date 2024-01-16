Sign up
Previous
229 / 365
Hot Peppers on a Cold, Cold Day
This was taken a couple of years ago when we went to Santa Fe, New Mexico. I needed a break from snow shots.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
229
photos
24
followers
37
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th August 2018 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chili peppers
