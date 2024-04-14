Previous
They Don't Waste Any Time by lisab514
They Don't Waste Any Time

Been a busy week for me and apparently for the dandelions. They sure pop up fast and furiously. Guess I know what I am doing this week.
Lisa Brown

Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww poor little flower
April 24th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Cool shot. There are a bunch popping up around here.
April 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a pity to rip them out, they are quite lovely and photogenic.
April 24th, 2024  
