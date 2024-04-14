Sign up
293 / 365
They Don't Waste Any Time
Been a busy week for me and apparently for the dandelions. They sure pop up fast and furiously. Guess I know what I am doing this week.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
0
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Aww poor little flower
April 24th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Cool shot. There are a bunch popping up around here.
April 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a pity to rip them out, they are quite lovely and photogenic.
April 24th, 2024
