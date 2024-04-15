Previous
White on Blue by lisab514
294 / 365

White on Blue

The trees around here are bursting with blossoms. This is our neighbors tree (not sure what type of tree) against this morning's crisp blue sky. It was a lovely way to wake up and start the day
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
80% complete

Diana ace
Beautifully captured against that lovely sky.
April 24th, 2024  
