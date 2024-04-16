Previous
Um, There's An Octopus In This Dip by lisab514
295 / 365

Our book for this month's book club is Remarkably Bright Creatures. Our hostess definitely knows how to create a theme to match the book.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
Photo Details

Agnes ace
Such a creative picture
April 25th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Brilliant.
April 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
So creativ and hilarious, it made me smile!
April 25th, 2024  
