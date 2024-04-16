Sign up
295 / 365
Um, There's An Octopus In This Dip
Our book for this month's book club is Remarkably Bright Creatures. Our hostess definitely knows how to create a theme to match the book.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
3
0
Agnes
ace
Such a creative picture
April 25th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Brilliant.
April 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
So creativ and hilarious, it made me smile!
April 25th, 2024
