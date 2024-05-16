Sign up
308 / 365
Spring Waterfall
This was taken at the beautiful Anderson Japanese Gardens in our town.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely.
May 20th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
May 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice cascading water.
May 20th, 2024
