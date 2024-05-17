Previous
Birthday Treat by lisab514
Birthday Treat

For my 65th birthday last week, I treated myself to a Fortnum and Mason goodie hamper. I was amazed at how quickly it arrived. I received this basket in the US from the UK in 3 days. I am now enjoying my goodies. Cheers!
Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
May 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely treat. Self bought present are the way to go.
May 20th, 2024  
