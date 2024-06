Cicada summer

Where I live we are having the phenomenon of two types of cicadas emerging from the ground. When I say there are cicadas everywhere that is an understatement!!! I like them and my grands are having a wonderful time observing them. However it’s a bit annoying as they simply just fly up to you and land on you and the noise the make, which in a normal summer I actually enjoy, is really quite deafening now. It is a low din all the time. Crazy. They are also so ugly they are cute