Previous
322 / 365
Book Club Table Setting
My friend hosted our recent book club and created these cute little napkin effects. So cute
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
This compliments her crockery so nicely.
June 25th, 2024
