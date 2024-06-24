Previous
Book Club Table Setting by lisab514
Book Club Table Setting

My friend hosted our recent book club and created these cute little napkin effects. So cute
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
This compliments her crockery so nicely.
June 25th, 2024  
