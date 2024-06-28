Sign up
325 / 365
Umbrella for the ants
My husband painstakingly works to keep the weeds at bay in our yard and what happens, these cute little toadstools pop up. It is pouring here today so I told him it was a little umbrella for the ants and slugs. He was not amused.
28th June 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Susan Wakely
ace
They are a lovely adornment to the lawn.
June 28th, 2024
