Umbrella for the ants by lisab514
325 / 365

Umbrella for the ants

My husband painstakingly works to keep the weeds at bay in our yard and what happens, these cute little toadstools pop up. It is pouring here today so I told him it was a little umbrella for the ants and slugs. He was not amused.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Lisa Brown

Susan Wakely ace
They are a lovely adornment to the lawn.
June 28th, 2024  
