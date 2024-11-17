Sign up
358 / 365
Getting Ready
I don’t like decorating for Xmas before thanksgiving but sometimes you have to bend the rule is it involves a holiday make and take with your girl friends like this little bucket
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
1
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2024 1:37pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the car
November 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A great image of the festivities to come...
November 18th, 2024
