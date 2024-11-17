Previous
Getting Ready by lisab514
Getting Ready

I don’t like decorating for Xmas before thanksgiving but sometimes you have to bend the rule is it involves a holiday make and take with your girl friends like this little bucket
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the car
November 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A great image of the festivities to come...
November 18th, 2024  
