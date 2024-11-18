Previous
Last of the Color by lisab514
Last of the Color

I think this will be the last of the colors. They are calling for snow on Thursday. Oh so not ready for snow
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Monica
Nice contrast
November 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Neither am I, Beautiful leaves
November 18th, 2024  
