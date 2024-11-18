Sign up
Previous
359 / 365
Last of the Color
I think this will be the last of the colors. They are calling for snow on Thursday. Oh so not ready for snow
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
2
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
359
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Monica
Nice contrast
November 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Neither am I, Beautiful leaves
November 18th, 2024
