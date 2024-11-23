Sign up
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Last night we went to hear our favorite singer at our local wine bar. It was literally like walking into a true winter wonderland. It took 4 people 8 hours each to get it looking so festive. Well done ladies
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
November 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great decorations.
November 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Celebrations begin
November 24th, 2024
