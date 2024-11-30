Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
361 / 365
Thanksgiving table
This is my thanksgiving table this year. Extra special because the flowers in the middle are Legos that my sweet grandson made for me.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
361
photos
28
followers
35
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th November 2024 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love your table and how special is that lego arrangement.
December 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the Lego flowers.
December 2nd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Oh I've seen these grown-up lego sets in the shops and I just love them. This looks beautiful on your table.
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close