Thanksgiving table by lisab514
Thanksgiving table

This is my thanksgiving table this year. Extra special because the flowers in the middle are Legos that my sweet grandson made for me.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Diana ace
I love your table and how special is that lego arrangement.
December 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the Lego flowers.
December 2nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Oh I've seen these grown-up lego sets in the shops and I just love them. This looks beautiful on your table.
December 2nd, 2024  
