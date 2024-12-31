Previous
Happy New Year by lisab514
Happy New Year

This is a crazy shot of last nites fireworks. We love fireworks and will find any excuse to let them off. The effect here is definitely a little different but I liked it
31st December 2024

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect. Happy New Year.
January 1st, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! I love the explosive streaks of light! Happy New Year, Lisa! Fav
January 1st, 2025  
