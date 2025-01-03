Previous
Changing of the Guard by lisab514
Photo 370

Changing of the Guard

It's time for this guy to be packed away until next year. Thanks for keeping guard little man. We had a lovely holiday season. See you next year.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact