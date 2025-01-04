Sign up
Previous
Photo 371
Christmas is Officially Over
These cute little Christmas ornaments are the last of the last Christmas decorations to store. On to Valentine's Day ... in a couple of weeks.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
2
1
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
371
photos
28
followers
35
following
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2024 9:24am
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice decorations.
January 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely capture, yes our stores too have filled up with Valentine's
January 4th, 2025
