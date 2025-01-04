Previous
Christmas is Officially Over by lisab514
Christmas is Officially Over

These cute little Christmas ornaments are the last of the last Christmas decorations to store. On to Valentine's Day ... in a couple of weeks.
Lisa Brown

Susan Wakely ace
Nice decorations.
January 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture, yes our stores too have filled up with Valentine's
January 4th, 2025  
