Valentines craft by lisab514
Photo 374

Valentines craft

We made these cute little party favors for book club. I love Valentine’s Day
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely.
January 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great idea, they look fabulous.
January 24th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful hearts
January 24th, 2025  
