Previous
Photo 374
Valentines craft
We made these cute little party favors for book club. I love Valentine’s Day
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
4
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely.
January 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great idea, they look fabulous.
January 24th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful hearts
January 24th, 2025
