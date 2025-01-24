Previous
Vom Fass by lisab514
Photo 375

Vom Fass

My friends and I went on a gourmet shopping spree in Madison Wi. The first stop was vom Fass which is German for from the barrel. They sell oils liquors and wine here. Very interesting shop
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Lisa Brown

Susan Wakely ace
A great display of bottles and barrels.
January 26th, 2025  
