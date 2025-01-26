Previous
Old and Scary by lisab514
Old and Scary

This is part of a dinosaur display at our local natural history museum. Keep forgetting to post it but the museum and tour guide were fantastic
Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see.
January 26th, 2025  
