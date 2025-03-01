Previous
Pretty Flowers #1 by lisab514
Photo 380

Pretty Flowers #1

My grand kids are all about Legos. The flowers are made out of legos. I just added the extra to make a pretty Valentine's arrangement. As you can see, I have been a bit behind. Trying to get caught up
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
