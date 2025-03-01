Sign up
Photo 380
Pretty Flowers #1
My grand kids are all about Legos. The flowers are made out of legos. I just added the extra to make a pretty Valentine's arrangement. As you can see, I have been a bit behind. Trying to get caught up
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
