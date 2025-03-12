Sign up
Previous
Photo 382
What Is It?
We were doing some work at my friends farm and I noticed this in one of her trees. Weird looking for sure! Not sure what it is.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
0
Lisa Brown
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
Phil Sandford
ace
It’s Tree Canker.
From Internet, a disease characterised by localised areas of dead bark and underlying wood on twigs, branches, or trunks, often caused by fungal or bacterial pathogens that enter through wounds or natural openings.
March 14th, 2025
