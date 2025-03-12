Previous
What Is It? by lisab514
Photo 382

What Is It?

We were doing some work at my friends farm and I noticed this in one of her trees. Weird looking for sure! Not sure what it is.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
It’s Tree Canker.

From Internet, a disease characterised by localised areas of dead bark and underlying wood on twigs, branches, or trunks, often caused by fungal or bacterial pathogens that enter through wounds or natural openings.
March 14th, 2025  
