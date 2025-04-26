Sign up
Previous
Photo 392
Pie Anyone?
First crop of rhubarb from my garden. Although I think I will make muffins with this. We just had pie at Easter
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
1
1
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely presented, I love rhubarb pie
April 26th, 2025
