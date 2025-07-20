Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 404
Pond Reflection
Sitting by my pond I noticed how lovely the lilies reflect in the water
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
404
photos
26
followers
34
following
110% complete
View this month »
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
So they do! Lovely!
July 20th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat reflections
July 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close