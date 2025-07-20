Previous
Pond Reflection by lisab514
Photo 404

Pond Reflection

Sitting by my pond I noticed how lovely the lilies reflect in the water
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So they do! Lovely!
July 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat reflections
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact