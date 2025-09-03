Previous
Next
Determination by lisab514
Photo 405

Determination

Saw these two little apples clinging to this newly planted tree and thought they were just determined to grow and flourish. A lesson there for us humans perhaps?
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact