Photo 405
Determination
Saw these two little apples clinging to this newly planted tree and thought they were just determined to grow and flourish. A lesson there for us humans perhaps?
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
406
photos
26
followers
34
following
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2025 9:55am
