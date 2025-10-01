Previous
Pretty In Pink by lisab514
Pretty In Pink

This beautiful hydrangea was taken earlier this summer. Saw it as I was getting my photo files organized and had to post since it still feels like the summer in the midwest
Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
October 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very pretty indeed.
October 1st, 2025  
