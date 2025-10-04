Previous
Standing Tall by lisab514
Photo 414

Standing Tall

Sitting reading a book at our sons place up north and these dead trees looked so striking I had to snap it
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
They do look striking against that blue sky.
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact