Angel Wings by lisab514
Angel Wings

From my morning walk today. I thought these clouds looked like angel wings
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
Diana ace
Great title for this lovely shot.
October 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice shot and observation
October 17th, 2025  
