Previous
Photo 417
Angel Wings
From my morning walk today. I thought these clouds looked like angel wings
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
2
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
417
photos
26
followers
34
following
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th October 2025 7:17am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Great title for this lovely shot.
October 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice shot and observation
October 17th, 2025
