Look Up by lisab514
Look Up

Not sure I am happy with this shot but I was standing under our crab apple the other day and it was just beautiful looking up thru the trees. Not sure I captured it but it’s fairly close
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Lisa Brown

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely with the blue sky.
October 27th, 2025  
