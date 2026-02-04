Previous
Keep On Keeping On! by lisab514
Photo 432

Keep On Keeping On!

There is nothing particularly artistic about this shot, except that I found it intriguing. We have a pond in our backyard and in the winter, you must keep it aerated so it doesn't freeze over and kill the fish, obviously, and it is also necessary to aerate to allow for the gases to escape. Therefore, you redirect your pump from the waterfall to directly into the pond. It was soooo bitter cold last night that while the water kept circulating some of it actually froze while running. A curious thing water and ice!
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Lisa Brown

Sue Cooper ace
An interesting capture. Thanks for the explanation.
February 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Nature’s ice sculpture
February 4th, 2026  
