Keep On Keeping On!

There is nothing particularly artistic about this shot, except that I found it intriguing. We have a pond in our backyard and in the winter, you must keep it aerated so it doesn't freeze over and kill the fish, obviously, and it is also necessary to aerate to allow for the gases to escape. Therefore, you redirect your pump from the waterfall to directly into the pond. It was soooo bitter cold last night that while the water kept circulating some of it actually froze while running. A curious thing water and ice!