Photo 439
Ice Ice Baby
Here are some ice formations around the stonework on our pond. It's been pretty cold here as you can see.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd February 2026 12:56pm
Privacy
Public
