Ice Ice Baby by lisab514
Photo 439

Ice Ice Baby

Here are some ice formations around the stonework on our pond. It's been pretty cold here as you can see.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
120% complete

