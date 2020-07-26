Sign up
Photo 478
Puddles
Woke up to rain hitting the window. The rain was on and off all day, but the sun is out now. The temps will be a little cooler this week so that will be nice. The rain was light so it didn’t bother Bella.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
26th July 2020 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
